Greece-Egypt deal restores legality in the region, says PM

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hailed an agreement signed Thursday between Greece and Egypt designating an exclusive economic zone in the Eastern Mediterraenan between the two countries, saying that it had “restored legality in the region.”

Speaking during a visit to the island of Halki in the Dodecanese, Mitsotakis said the agreement had recognized the Greek islands’ lawful rights to all maritime zones, while attacking last year’s contentious Turkey-Libya maritime boundaries agreement.

“[The deal] creates a new reality in the Easterm Mediterranean as it restores legality in the region, a legality that the illegal and groundless Turkey-Libya memorandum sought to challenge,” Mitsotakis said.

“With Egypt, like we did with Italy a few months ago, we showed that abiding with international law is the only path to security, peace, stability and good neighborly relations,” he said.