Turkey says Egypt-Greece deal falls in its continental shelf
The ministry said Turkey considers the agreement null and void, adding that the deal also violated Libya’s maritime rights. [Reuters]
A deal between Greece and Egypt designating an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean falls in the area of Turkey’s continental shelf, Turkey’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.
