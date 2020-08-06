NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkey says Egypt-Greece deal falls in its continental shelf

A deal between Greece and Egypt designating an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean falls in the area of Turkey’s continental shelf, Turkey’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said Turkey considers the agreement null and void, adding that the deal also violated Libya’s maritime rights. [Reuters]
 

