Man arrested for driving cab while flouting Covid quarantine

[InTime News]

A 23-year-old man in the northern Greek city of Katerini was arrested on Thursday while driving a taxi when he was supposed to be self-isolating at home in case he was infected with the novel coronavirus.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the man had been ordered on July 27 to spend 14 days in isolation at home after he was traced as having come into contact another individual who tested positive for the virus.

He was arrested after being caught driving his father’s taxi in violation of restriction orders and faces trial and a fine of 5,000 euros.

The extent of his transgression and the number of people he may have come into contact with during that time was not clear, nor was whether he has contracted the virus.