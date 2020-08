[Kathimerini Cyprus Edition]

Turkey on Thursday issued a navigational telex reserving the area between the islands of Rhodes and Kastellorizo for military exercises.

According to an announcement from the Naval Force’s Office of Navigation, Hydrography and Oceanography, Turkey is planning gunnery exercises on August 10 and 11 in an area stretching between the two Greek islands.

The Navtex was issued at 11.26 a.m. on Thursday.