Program aimed at tourism and hospitality startups that want to innovate

Startups in the travel and hospitality sector have until Thursday, August 13 to apply for the September-December leg of the Hotel Chamber’s CapsuleT Travel & Hospitality Accelerator. Aimed at giving a boost to firms providing innovative applications and solutions to businesses in the broader field of travel and tourism, the initiative is organized with the support of Google and partnerships with Grant Thornton, NBG Business Seeds, Nelios and TUV Austria Hellas. Workshops, mentorships and visits to sector leaders are included. It is also competitive, rewarding the winning firm with 35,000 euros’ worth of support. [Reuters]