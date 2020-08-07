NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
US State Department recommends more caution when traveling to Greece

TAGS: Coronavirus, Travel, US

Americans planning to travel to Greece may want to “reconsider” their plans, the US State Department said in an advisory published on Thursday, following a rise in coronavirus cases over the past few days.

The Level 3 advisory that was issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that travelers “avoid all nonessential international travel to Greece.”

The announcement urges people planning to travel to Greece to visit the US Embassy in Athens’ website for more information or if they have anu queries, at gr.usembassy.gov.

