The agreement between Greece and Egypt delimiting their exclusive economic zones was a right and necessary move. With this agreement, Greece sends a clear message that it is ready to negotiate with all its neighbors in accordance with international law. However it is not willing to do this is the face of threats or pirate-type and powerless agreements.

There will certainly be those who would like to have seen a better or more comprehensive agreement with Cairo.

Alas, we have on many occasions in the past paid a price due to this line of thinking, when we missed opportunities to make good deals with other neighbors, in search of ideal agreements and solutions.