Would-be burglars ram police officers in chase

Three police officers were injured on Friday when two burglary suspects rammed them with their getaway car during a chase across the Greek capital. Their injuries were described as minor.



The officers, who belong to the police’s motorcycle squad, gave chase after a woman called the 100 emergency hotline to report that two men were trying to break into the home of an elderly neighbor in the suburb of Dafni.



The suspects tried to get away by car when police responded to the call, but were eventually stopped several kilometers to the north in Acharnes after trying to run down some of the officers chasing them.



There were two men in the car and they have been arrested. Plice are looking for a third suspect, a woman who is believed to be an accomplice and managed to feel the scene of the would-be crime.