Migrant smugglers involved in deadly crash identified

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) issued an announcement on Friday saying that is has identified two suspects believed to be the smugglers behind a deadly crash earlier this week in northern Greece.

Seven people were killed and five injured in the crash, which took place on Wednesday on the Egnatia Odos highway near the port town of Alexandroupoli when the car carrying 11 irregular migrants crashed on a stretch of the highway undergoing road works.

One of the suspects, who fled the scene of the accident, has been tracked down and arrested, ELAS said, adding that the second is in hospital being treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

ELAS did not release any details regarding the suspects’ identities, except to say that they are both foreign nationals.