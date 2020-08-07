‘No need for discussion,’ says Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday appeared to write off efforts for a dialogue between Ankara and Athens following Greece’s signing of a maritime border agreement with Egypt the previous day.

“There’s no need for discussion with those who have no rights, especially in maritime zones,” Erdogan was reported by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency as saying on Friday.

Echoing earlier comments by his foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Erdogan also dismissed the agreement between Athens and Cairo as “worthless,” Anadolu said.

Erdogan made his comments coming out of Friday prayers at Hagia Sofia, the former Greek Orthodox cathedral and museum his government converted into a mosque last month.