Thalia brings rain and thunderstorms to Athens

Flooded road in the Kavalari area of the municipality of Langadas, northern Greece, on August 7, 2020. [Dimitris Tosidis/ANA-MPA]

Rain and thunderstorms hit the region of Attica on Friday evening as the weather front Thalia reached the southern part of the country.

According to the National Observatory's Meteo weather service, bad weather conditions will affect a large part of the country for a third consecutive day, with the only exception being the region of Thrace, the island of Evia and Crete.

On Thursday night, rainstorms struck the wider region of Thessaloniki, and mostly in the municipality of Langadas, where streets and homes where flooded, while the fire service had to assist citizens trapped in their cars.

Meteo said it recorded 78 mm of precipitation in approximately 3.5 hours and a total of 90mm by early Friday.