ATHEX: Weekly gains reduced to just over 2.4%

The rising tension between Beijing and Washington over trade matters and the continuous growth of coronavirus cases across the European continent checked stock prices on Friday, with Athinon Avenue seeing its benchmark slump, as well as trading volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 632.63 points, shedding 1.24% from Thursday’s 640.60 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 2.43%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.12% to 1,519.65 points and the banks index declined 2.58%.

On the day after the publication of its second-quarter results National Bank gave up 4.36%, with only Piraeus Bank faring worse among blue chips (down 5.03%). Sarantis dropped 3.83%, Viohalco parted with 3.35%, Alpha Bank conceded 3.06% and Coca-Cola HBC fell 2.37%. Ellaktor rose 0.89%, OTE telecom collected 0.78% and Terna Energy improved 0.69%.

In total 19 stocks recorded gains, 65 posted losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to just 25.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s €31 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.55% to 46.63 points.