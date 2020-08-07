Prison authorities thwarted an escape attempt from a penitentiary on the Ionian island of Corfu by the man convicted of murdering prominent criminal lawyer Michalis Zafeiropoulos in October 2017.

The attempt by Ibrahim Brahimai, an Albanian national, was apparently in its final stages when he was found out on Thursday evening.



According to reports, Brahimai, concealed by his six cellmates, had managed to break a padlock on a door that leads to an area where access to detainees is normally prohibited.



There, for the last 10 days, he had been making a hole in the prison wall with improvised tools. But his plan foundered when, during a routine inspection, an officer found that the padlock was broken.