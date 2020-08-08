Online cash registers to replace conventional ones

Physical cash registers will soon become obsolete as the state is set to replace them with virtual cash registers (VCRs) that will not only inform the tax authorities of each transaction but will also forward receipts to consumers via email or text message.



The new online cash register software will prepare the receipt for issue and communicate in real time with the Independent Authority for Public Revenue.



The issuing company will forward the details of each receipt and receive a unique registration number (MARK in Greek) that will confirm the validity of the transaction. The company will then be able to print, text or email the receipt.