Increase in value of Greek exports in June

Greece’s exports recorded a rise of 2.05 billion euros or 6.5% in June compared to a year earlier, according to provisional data released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) excluding fuel products.



The figures, processed by the Panhellenic Exporters Association and its Exports Research Center (KEEM), showed a significant reduction of 10.3% year-on-year in the trade deficit, the containment of which is a constant objective for the country as it tries to construct a sustainable economy, stated the association.



If one adds fuel exports, whose prices fell because of the collapse of global oil rates over the last 12 months, total Greek exports decreased by €238.1 million or 8.5% from June 2019 to come to €2.55 billion.



Imports posted a major decline in the first month of summer, shrinking by €400.5 million or 9.2% from June 2019 to reach €3.96 billion.



The trade balance declined by €162.4 million to €1.41 billion, the ELSTAT figures showed.