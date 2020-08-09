Greece must move forward. The country has neither time to lose nor the luxury of leaving decades-old problems unresolved. In this great effort, every capable and experienced person is needed.

The worst thing a prime minister could do is ask their government officials for proof of loyalty to the party.

The current premier rarely does this and that is very positive. The kind of unity required at this time must ignore dividing lines which belong to the past.

Important leaders, such as New Democracy founder Konstantinos Karamanlis, proved that part of their success was due to the fact that they used officials who did not belong to their close circle or their wider environment.