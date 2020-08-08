Storms deal blow to farms in northern Greece

[Intimate News]

Farmers and livestock breeders in the municipality of Lagada in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, said they were in despair at the weekend in the aftermath of last week’s destructive rainstorms which caused serious damage in the area.

“Out of a total of 40 livestock units in the municipality of Lagada, at least 15 have been damaged,” said Giorgos Kefalas, a regional councilor of Central Macedonia, adding that “these 15 units raise half the cattle livestock in our area, which amounts to 6,000 heads of cattle.”

On Friday, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos approved emergency financial aid of 150,000 euros for the municipalities of Lagada and Velvento in Kozani.