Police union hits back over Poros mayor comments

The Union of Police Officers of Piraeus hit back on Saturday at remarks by the mayor of the island of Poros, Yiannis Dimitriadis, who claimed law enforcement officials had not done enough to ensure the public observed health safety rules to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, the police union said the mayor was trying to shirk his own responsibilities by projecting them on police officers.



“The objections and statements of the mayor of Poros that there were shortcoming and irregularities on the part of the local police and the staff serving there, regarding the use of a masks, overcrowding etc, raises questions,” the union said.

“It seems that the honorable mayor, in order to artificially evade his own responsibilities, chooses to impose responsibilities on the few police officers struggling on all fronts,” it added.

The island was placed in lockdown on Friday after a surge in cases.