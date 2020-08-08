Doctors in Patra pressed to issue exceptions from face masks

[Intime News]

Τhe Doctors Association of Patra in western Greece has reported that a growing number of people are requesting documents that would exempt them from the obligation of wearing a mask to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter to its members, the association said there is “particularly high social pressure to issue certificates of exclusion for the use of masks.”



According to the letter, many people are pressuring doctors to issue certificates confirming that they suffer from respiratory problems – it is one of the two categories for which the use of a mask is excluded.

The association urged doctors to “avoid issuing such opinions when, in your scientific judgment, there are no objective and substantiated reasons for excluding patients.”