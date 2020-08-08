Police arrest people smuggler in Thessaloniki

Police in Thessaloniki said on Saturday that they arrested a 28-year-old man on people smuggling charges.

The suspect, a foreign national, was arrested on Friday night on the Egnatia Highway after a car chase which had ensued when he failed to pull over when signaled to do so by police.



He was immobilized in the region of Kalochorio.



Police found six migrants in his car, three of whom were crammed in the trunk. None had the necessary documentation.

The 28-year-old was also charged with resisting arrest. He was to appear before a Thessaloniki prosecutor over the weekend.