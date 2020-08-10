At the headquarters of the anti-Covid task force

Kathimerini visited the new, state-of-the-art headquarters of the Civil Protection authority in the formerly abandoned Press Center of the 2004 Olympic Games on Kifissias Avenue in northern Athens. Here the coronavirus pandemic is monitored daily in great detail via a vast array of facilities including giant screens and an operations room by the intrepid members of the anti-Covid task force who process and evaluate all data, both domestic and international. The government’s plans to upgrade Civil Protection capabilities envisage the creation of 13 smaller operations centers, one in each administrative district. [Nikos Kokkalias]