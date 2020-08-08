152 new coronavirus infections confirmed, one death

[Intime news]

Greek health authorities said on Saturday they had confirmed 152 new coronavirus cases in the country the last 24 hours, of which 22 were reported at the country’s entry points.

The total number of infections in the country stands at 5,421.

In its daily bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said one more patient died, raising the total number of fatalities to 211.

There was also a rise in intubations, with 17 patients reported in intensive care units, from 14 on Friday. At the same time, 129 patients have left ICU.

The ministry also said that health officials have run a total of 640,297 tests.