Tsimikas to sign four- or five-year contract with Liverpool

Reports in Greece and Britain converge to Olympiakos agreeing to sell left-back Kostas Tsimikas to Premier League champion Liverpool for a sum that could reach up to 16-17 million euros.

In what will be a landmark transfer for Greek soccer if confirmed, Olympiakos has said “yes” to a reported second bid by Liverpool for the Greece defender, that raised the cash offered to the Greek champion and included more favorable terms than the first that the Piraeus club was reported to have rejected.

The Greek media said late on Sunday Tsimikas was about to board a plane to Britain by Monday, so as to negotiate the details of his contract with Liverpool.

Local reports agreed that Olympiakos will get 13 million euros to concede its player to Liverpool plus some performance bonuses that could reach up to 3-4 million euros, and a stake in the player’s resale proceeds that will be confirmed.

The British media said Tsimikas will get a contract keeping him at Anfield until 2025.