PM to visit flood-stricken Evia on Monday

A helicopter flies over vehicles abandoned in the sea following a storm at the village of Bourtzi, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on August 9, 2020. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the flood-stricken areas on the island of Evia on Monday, where flash floods killed seven on Sunday, while one person is missing.

"I express my deep sorrow for our compatriots who lost their lives on Evia and I send my condolences to their families. I am being constantly briefed on the course of the rescue operations and the extent of the disaster and I will visit the stricken areas tomorrow," he said in a post on his official Twitter account on Sunday evening.

The worst of the flooding is to be found south of the town of Halkida, in the areas of Bourtzi and Lefkanti, wherre a second river has burst its banks.

Road connections to the island are cut and the only way to reach Evia is by a ferry departing from Oropos, north of Athens.