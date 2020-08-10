Turkey issues new Navtex for exploration south of Kastellorizo

Turkey issued a new navigational telex (Navtex) on Monday morning to conduct seismic research operations over the next two weeks south of the island of Kastellorizo with the Oruc Reis research vessel.

The navtex will remain in place until August 23.

At the same time, Turkey started naval exercises on Monday in an area southeast of the islands of Kastellorizo and Rhodes, an activity announced on August 6.

Amid the escalation, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair on Monday an emergency meeting of the country’s top decision-making body on foreign affairs and defense matters, KYSEA, to discuss the developments.

The meeting is scheduled at noon.