PM speaks to EU's Michel about developments in EastMed

As tensions between Athens and Ankara revived following Turkey’s decision to issue a new navtex for seismic exploration south of the island of Kastellorizo, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called European Council President Charles Michel on Monday to discuss the “worrying developments in the Eastern Mediterranean" and the Greek-Egyptian maritime border deal," government sources said.

He is also scheduled to speak with NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at 5 p.m.

Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday that Oruc Reis seismic vessel has reached its destination where it will conduct seismic research activity.

The Turkish seismic vessel is accompanied by two auxiliary vessels and will be conducting exploratory drilling from Monday until August 23, according to a navigational telex issued earlier in the day.