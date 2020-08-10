Man's body found off Kalamos

Local resident Christos Pavlou takes a photograph of his sunken car after a storm at the village of Bourtzi, on Evia island, northeast of Athens, on August 10, 2020. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

A man's body was found floating in the sea near the coastal town of Kalamos in east Attica.

Although an official identification of the body has yet to be completed, initial information cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA indicates that it might belong to a 70-year-old man who went missing in the flash floods that struck the island of Evia on Sunday.

Kalamos is located opposite the southern coast of Evia, at a distance of 2 kilometers.



The body has been transferred to Athens’ KAT hospital while the investigation is being conducted by the Coast Guard.

Seven people died and one was missing after a storm on Sunday.

The worst of the flooding occurred in the areas of Bourtzi and Lefkanti, wherre a river has burst its banks.