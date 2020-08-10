Seventeen new migrants test positive for coronavirus

[File photo]

Seventeen of the 38 migrants who arrived at the island of Lesvos on August 4 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the municipality of Mytilene announced Monday.

The patients, who are symptomatic, will remain in isolation for two weeks in a quarantine clinic set up at the Kara Tepe camp, after which time they will be tested again.

The migrants had landed at a beach in the area of Plomari.

As a way to avoid the spread of the virus in overcrowded migrant camps, all new arrivals are quarantined in a camp at Megala Therma in northern Lesvos.