[File photo]

Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides discussed Turkey’s new seismic research activity in the Eastern Mediterranean with his counterparts from Greece and Egypt, the country’s foreign ministry said in a press release Monday.

The call between Christodoulides, Nikos Dendias and Sameh Shoukry came as Turkey announced its seismic vessel Oruc Reis would conduct research activity south of Kastelorizo until August 23.