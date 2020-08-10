Athens issues Navtex to counter Ankara's activities near Kastellorizo

Athens responded to Turkey’s decision to issue a navigational telex reserving an area south of Kastellorizo for seismic research with a counter-Navtex, calling on all vessels to disregard Ankara’s message.

The Greek Navtex said that an “unauthorized station” has broadcast a message referring to “unauthorized and illegal activity" in an area that overlaps the Greek continental shelf.

“All mariners are requested to disregard [the] Navtex,” the message said.

Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said earlier on Monday that the Oruc Reis seismic vessel has arrived in its area of operation.

Ankara is angered by a new deal signed last week between Greece and Egypt delineating maritime boundaries and the countries' exclusive economic zones for drilling rights.

Turkey has signed a similar deal with the internationally recognized government of Libya in 2019, which was dismissed by Greece, Cyprus and Egypt, who said it infringed on their national sovereignty in the Mediterranean.

In Athens, an emergency meeting of the country’s top decision-making body on foreign affairs and defense matters, KYSEA, was held to discuss developments in the region. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.