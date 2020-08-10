Greece to announce new measures to curb infections

[File photo]

Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias heralded on Monday new measures to halt the steady rise in the number of new coronavirus infections in the country.

“Unfortunately, the transmission of the virus is increasing dangerously. I call once again on the young and those citizens who do not follow the basic measures of personal protection - masks, hygiene rules, safety distances - to consider their responsibilities towards vulnerable groups, the rest of our fellow citizens and the country,” he told journalists after a meeting at the ministry.

The announcements will be made later in the day, he added.

The decision came after health authorities reported a record 203 new infections on Sunday, the eighth consecutive day when the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) confirmed a three-digit number of cases.