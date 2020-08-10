Athens calls on Ankara to stop exploratory drilling south of Kastellorizo

Greece on Monday urged Turkey to cease "illegal actions" south of Kastellorizo, saying such activity is "a new serious escalation" which exposes Turkey's "destabilizing and peace-threatening role," the country's foreign ministry said.

The statement came after Turkey's navy issued on Monday a navigational telex saying that the Turkish ship Oruc Reis will carry out a seismic survey in an area south of the island of Kastellorizo over the next two weeks.

“Greece will not accept any blackmail. It will defend its sovereign rights,” the ministry said in a statement adding that the new Navtex shows that Ankara's declared readiness to resume talks was "a pretext."

Athens issued a counter-Navtex calling Turkey's maritime advisory as illegal.