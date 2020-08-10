MEP requests activation of EU fund for flood victims

Greek MEP Vangelis Meimarakis asked the European Commission to activate the EU Solidarity Fund to help the victims of the “unprecedented” flash floods that a struck the island of Evia on Sunday, killing eight and destroying numerous homes and land.

Meimarakis, who is vice-chair of the European People's Party, said the deadly floods are added to the work of the competed state authorities which are already taxed from their work in dealing with the coronavirus.

He said the situation in Evia requires the swift assistance of the EU.