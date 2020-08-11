Association of Physiotherapists urges action over bogus docs

The Panhellenic Association of Physiotherapists (PSF) has called for immediate action to combat the phenomenon of pseudo-doctors and bogus physiotherapists in response to reports that the spread of the coronavirus on the island of Poros began from the practice set up by one such “physiotherapist.”



In an announcement the PSF said “the specific woman is not a physiotherapist and she was operating an illegal physiotherapy workshop on Poros.”



“This fact, in combination with the recent arrest of a pseudo-doctor, highlights in all its magnitude the criminal indifference of the state which – as it turned out – can be fatal,” it said.