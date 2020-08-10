Beirut aid collection points to be set up around Attica

Medicines and medical supplies to support the victims of the Beirut explosion will be collected from spots throughout Attica on Thursday as part of an initiative by the Attica Regional Authority in collaboration with the Medical Association of Athens and the Oloi Mazi Boroume (All Together We Can) philanthropic organization.



The initiative has the support of the Lebanese Embassy in Athens.



In a statement, the governor of Attica, Giorgos Patoulis, stressed that the collaboration is creating “a chain of humanity and solidarity.”



“We collect medicines and medical supplies and join forces with the local health authorities to treat the injured and support the country’s health facilities,” he said.



The collections points will be the following: Agia Paraskevi – Church of Agia Paraskevi; Agios Dimitrios – Athens Metro Mall; Aegaleo – metro station square; Ambelokipi – Church of Agios Dimitrios; Glyfada – Galleria shopping center; Zografou – Church of Agios Therapontas; Ilioupoli – Fleming Square; Kallithea – Kallithea Town Hall; Kifissia – shopping center on Kolokotroni Street; Kolonaki – Church of Agios Dionysiou Areopagitou; Kypseli – central square of Kypseli; Maroussi – Maroussi Power Station; Nea Ionia – Church of Agios Georgios; Nea Makri – central square; Nea Smyrni – Galaxias complex; Neo Psychiko – Church of Agia Sofia; Nikaia – Nikaia Town Hall, Palaio Faliro – Floisvos Square; Piraeus – Municipal Theater; Rafina – central square; Halandri – Church of Agios Nikolaos; Holargos-Papagou – Holargos Center.