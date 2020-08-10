Ankara issues fresh Navtex

Turkey has responded to a Greek navigational telex (Navtex) issued earlier Monday with an advisory saying that three Turkish research vessels are “conducting seismic survey in Turkey’s continental shelf… in accordance with international law.”

According to the latest Turkish Navtex, an “unauthorized station” has broadcast a message “in Turkish Navtex service area” – a reference to Greece’s earlier advisory.

The Greek advisory came after Turkey reserved an area south of the island of Kastellorizo for seismic research. The Greek counter-Navtex called on all vessels to disregard Ankara’s message.