Dendias speaks with German counterpart as tension rises in East Med

TAGS: Politics, Turkey, Security

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias held a telephone conversation with his German counterpart Heiko Maas on Monday as tension increased sharply in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

According to a tweet by the Foreign Ministry, the conversation focused on “Turkey’s provocative actions in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Athens on Monday slammed an announcement by Ankara that it will be conducting energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean in an area that overlaps Greece’s continental shelf.

