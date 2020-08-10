Oruc Reis within Greek continental shelf

The Oruc Reis vessel is currently within the Greek continental shelf accompanied by Turkish naval units while forces of the Hellenic Navy are also in the area, Kathimerini understands.



The Turkish research vessel has taken out the cables in order to proceed with the next steps but, so far, is not conducting research, due to the noise caused by the presence of the Greek fleet in the area.



The Hellenic Navy is closely monitoring the Oruc Reis while every 15 minutes messages are broadcast requesting its removal from the area.