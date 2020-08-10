Mitsotakis briefs NATO chief on Turkish East Med activities

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a telephone call with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday amid a sharp increase in tension in the Eastern Mediterranean.



According to Greek government sources, Mitsotakis briefed the NATO chief over Turkey’s activities in the region saying that they undermine the stability of the alliance’s southeastern flank.



Mitsotakis said that NATO’s policy of equal distances in Greek-Turkish disputes is counterproductive and unacceptable, the same sources said.