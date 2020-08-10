126 new coronavirus infections reported in Greece; one death

Greek health authorities announced 126 new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the country in the last 24 hours, 10 of which were imported infections detected at the country’s entry points.



This comes a day after the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) confirmed 203 new cases.



In its daily report on Monday, EODY said that the total number of infections has reached 5,749.



One new death was reported pushing the death toll to 213. The median age of the patients who died was 76 years.