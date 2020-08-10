Turkey says Greek objection to its exploration work has no legal basis
Turkey dismissed Greek objections on Monday to its exploration work in the Εastern Mediterranean and said it would continue operations there.
The Foreign Ministry also said Turkey's military presence in the area was not designed to escalate tensions and was aimed only for defensive purposes if deemed necessary. [Reuters]