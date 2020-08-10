NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkey says Greek objection to its exploration work has no legal basis

[File photo]

TAGS: Turkey, Security

Turkey dismissed Greek objections on Monday to its exploration work in the Εastern Mediterranean and said it would continue operations there.

The Foreign Ministry also said Turkey's military presence in the area was not designed to escalate tensions and was aimed only for defensive purposes if deemed necessary. [Reuters]
 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 