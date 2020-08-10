State Department ‘deeply concerned’ over Turkey’s ‘provocative’ actions in East Med

The US State Department has condemned Turkey’s announcement that it will be conducting energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean in an area that overlaps Greece’s continental shelf.

“The United States is aware that Turkey has issued a notification to other ships of survey activity in the Eastern Mediterranean. We urge Turkish authorities to halt any such plans for operations and to and to avoid steps that raise tensions in the region,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“The United States is deeply concerned by Turkey’s stated plans to survey for natural resources in areas over which Greece and Cyprus assert jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean. Such actions are provocative and raise tensions in the region,” the spokesperson said.