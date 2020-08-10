Agora museum shuts for 14 days due to Covid-19 case

The Museum of the Stoa of Attalos, in the archaeological site of the Ancient Agora in Athens, will remain closed for 14 days due to the detection of a coronavirus case.

The Culture Ministry said that a member of the cleaning staff at the archaeological sites of the Ancient Agora, the Roman Agora and Hadrian’s Library informed relevant authorities that she tested positive for Covid-19. Her last working day there was August 4.

Crews will on Tuesday disinfect the museum and all linked areas (toilets, guard post etc), while all employees at the site will be examined by health experts, who will provide necessary instructions. The open spaces of the site will operate normally.