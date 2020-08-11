Restrictions introduced as Covid-19 infections rise

With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases showing an alarming upward trend, the government has announced a fresh batch of measures to curb the spread of infections, including the decision to call off the 85th Thessaloniki International Fair that was scheduled for September 13-15.

It was also announced that passengers flying to Greece from Sweden, Belgium, Spain, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands will, as of August 17, be required to show a negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours of travel.

Similarly, a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours will be required for all visitors entering via Greece’s land borders.

What’s more, effective from Sunday, there will be a ceiling on the number of entrants from the land border post of Kakavia – 750 people per day will be allowed to cross.

In addition, every public event in which attendees stand, including concerts and performances, has been suspended throughout the country.

Moreover, as of Tuesday and until August 23, bars and restaurants will have to close by midnight in several regions and islands, including Crete, Thessaloniki, Halkidiki, Mykonos, Paros, Antiparos, Santorini, Rhodes, Kos, Corfu and Zakynthos.

The measures came in the wake of a record 203 new infections on Sunday, the eighth consecutive day when the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) confirmed a three-digit number of cases.



A three-digit figure, albeit lower, was also reported Monday, with EODY announcing 126 new cases, 10 of which were imported at the country’s entry points.



The total number of infections reached 5,749. One new death was reported, pushing the death toll to 213. The median age of the patients who died was 76 years.