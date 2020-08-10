Probe into Evia flooding disaster ordered

A prosecutor on the island of Evia has ordered an investigation to determine any responsibilities that led to the death of eight people, including an infant, due to the floods caused by heavy rainfall on Sunday.

According to reports, two parallel investigations will be undertaken. One by the Fire Brigade, for omissions and errors in the handling of the situation and the other by a criminal judge for any arbitrary structures and illegal earthworks in the riverbed of the river Lilantas.

Meanwhile, the Civil Protection authority has come under fire for not activating the 112 emergency number.

Also on Monday, the body of a 72-year-old man was found in the sea area of Kalamos, who had been missing since the night of floods.

The other victims, including an eight-month-old baby, were found in the areas of Politika, Bourtzi and Amfithea.

The Fire Brigade evacuated 82 flood victims, of whom 54 by ground and 28 by helicopter, while another 15 people were evacuated by the Joint Search and Rescue Coordination Center.

