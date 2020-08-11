Prosecutor orders probe into flooding disaster

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitstotakis speaks with locals on the island of Evia on Monday while surveying the damage caused by flash floods due to heavy rainfall on Sunday. A prosecutor on the island has ordered an investigation to determine whether any person or body can be held responsible for the deaths of eight people, including an infant, due to the floods. According to reports, two parallel investigations will be undertaken. One by the Fire Brigade, for omissions and errors in the handling of the situation and the other by a criminal judge for any arbitrary structures and illegal earthworks in the riverbed of the River Lilantas. Meanwhile, the Civil Protection authority has come under fire for not activating the 112 emergency number. [ANA-MPA]