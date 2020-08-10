Turkish Defense Ministry releases images of Oruc Reis escorted by naval units
“The Turkish Armed Forces have taken all necessary measures… to protect our rights and interests under international law in the maritime zones under our jurisdiction,” the ministry said in a statement.
Turkey’s Defense Ministry has released pictures of the seismic vessel Oruc Reis escorted by five Turkish naval units.
1. Türkiye’nin Doğu Akdeniz’deki deniz yetki alanlarında sismik araştırma faaliyetine başlayan MTA ORUÇ REİS araştırma gemisine Türk Deniz Kuvvetleri tarafından refakat ve koruma sağlanmaktadır. pic.twitter.com/y58Fcv1d4i— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) August 10, 2020