Turkish Defense Ministry releases images of Oruc Reis escorted by naval units

TAGS: Turkey, Security

Turkey’s Defense Ministry has released pictures of the seismic vessel Oruc Reis escorted by five Turkish naval units.

“The Turkish Armed Forces have taken all necessary measures… to protect our rights and interests under international law in the maritime zones under our jurisdiction,” the ministry said in a statement.
 

