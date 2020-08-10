PM to brief party leaders on East Med developments
Online
His government on Monday slammed Turkey’s announcement that it will be conducting energy exploration in an area of the eastern Mediterranean that overlaps Greece’s continental shelf.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will on Tuesday brief Greek party leaders on the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.
His government on Monday slammed Turkey’s announcement that it will be conducting energy exploration in an area of the eastern Mediterranean that overlaps Greece’s continental shelf.