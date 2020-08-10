NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
PM to brief party leaders on East Med developments

TAGS: Politics, Turkey

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will on Tuesday brief Greek party leaders on the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

His government on Monday slammed Turkey’s announcement that it will be conducting energy exploration in an area of the eastern Mediterranean that overlaps Greece’s continental shelf.
 

