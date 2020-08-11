Armed Forces chief joins KYSEA meeting

The chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), Konstantinos Floros, in military uniform seen leaving a meeting of the country’s top decision-making body on foreign affairs and defense matters, KYSEA, on Monday. KYSEA, which convened at Maximos Mansion under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, reviewed the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean region amid a sharp increase in tensions with Turkey. Leaving the government headquarters, Floros said: “Everything is fine. Everything will go well.” Meanwhile, the conservative premier will on Tuesday brief Greek party leaders on the latest developments in the region. [Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]