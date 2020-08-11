Greece to require negative coronavirus test for entry from Sweden, Spain, Belgium

[Intime News]

Visitors to Greece arriving from Sweden, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic will need proof they have tested negative for the novel coronavirus to gain entry, the government said on Monday.

Tightening controls after a recent spike in Covid-19 infections, the government said the requirement will go into effect from August 17. The required test cannot be older than 72 hours prior to entry.

On Sunday Greece reported its highest daily tally of coronavirus infections, 203 cases, since the start of the outbreak.

The brought the total number of infections in the country to 5,623 since its first infection surfaced in late February.

The government said the same requirement will apply to all visitors entering Greece via its land borders, including Greek citizens returning home.

The government also moved to suspend public gatherings, including shows and concerts, where audiences are not seated.

Prompted by recent epidemiological data that showed an uptrend in Covid-19 infections, it has also said restaurants and bars in Crete, Thessaloniki, Chalkidiki and the islands of Mykonos, Paros, Santorini, Antiparos, Zakynthos and Kos cannot operate from midnight to 7 a.m.

[Reuters]